Nearly 5,000 books distributed by the National Library Caravan

National Public Library connects families and communities through reading

National Literacy Month continues with the Library Caravan in communities near you. The library caravan made whistle-stops on Saturday 26th, November in the communities of Campden Park at the Campden Park Hard Court, the Palace at Ottley Hall, Redemption Sharpes at the Sharpes Playing Field and the final stop at Roseau at the Sion Hill Playing Field between 9:00am and 6:00pm.

The Library Caravan was first introduced in 2021 and continues to promote branch libraries services in the various communities as educational hubs.

It also aims at promoting literacy programmes available to adults, while having families engage in literacy activities. Many have been encouraged to develop a love of books during the month of November as part of activities to mark National Literacy Month.

The theme for 2022 is “Connecting Families and Communities through Reading” and Director of Libraries, Michelle King-Campbell encouraged persons to visit any of the 23 branch libraries and their services.

King said “Part of our mission is to help children and families develop a lifelong love of books and reading, through supplying our branch libraries with books. We are also providing every child with a book, engaging in literacy activities including, games, trivia questions and live storytelling sessions.”

This year, nearly 5,000 books have been distributed to branch libraries and various communities throughout St. Vincent and the Grenadines, thanks to the collaboration between the National Public Library, Archives and Documentation Services, along with Macmillan Publishers, Gaymes Book Centre, Hands Across the Sea, One St. Vincent Group Inc. and Flow.

Children and Families have been engaged in literacy activities and have received giveaways every Saturday during the month of November. The giveaways were supported by donations from East Caribbean Bottlers Inc., Coreas Hazells Inc., Rotary Club St. Vincent South, UNESCO St. Vincent and the Grenadines, SVG Police Cooperative Credit Union Ltd., St. Vincent and the Grenadines Teacher’s Cooperative Credit Union Ltd. Bookstore, Office and Computer Solutions and A.K Supplies (Barbados). Support has also been received from Merle’s Groceries, Knight Supermarket, National Lottery and the Education USA Advisory Service.