Minister of Urban Development Julian Francis says there is a need for second-level parking in Kingstown.

Francis made the statement last Tuesday while speaking about Kingstown’s overall parking situation.

The minister made special mention of the parking lot that is located opposite the Kingstown police station, saying it is time for the operators to consider adding a second level.

“It’s time for the operators of the car park on Bay Street, opposite the police station, to consider second-level parking. Either the government or the car rental operators should give serious consideration and investment to this issue. “They know what income they make, they know what income they will make once the parking space is doubled-something must be done,” Francis said.

Moreover, Francis mentioned a design for a four-story parking structure and its possible location.

“There is a four-storey car park designed about three years ago, with an exit on Mckie’s Hill. The exit between Murray Heights and High School, going out to Haddon, has already been designed,” he said.

Although Francis wasn’t sure if an official proposal had been made regarding the design, he said it is something he supports.