Neighbor Finds 63 -Year Old Hopewell Farmer Motionless

Police Investigating Death of Hopewell Resident

Kingstown: Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Albert Lorenzo Lewis, a 63-year-old farmer and welder of Hopewell.

Preliminary reports indicate that on the morning of January 2, 2025, a neighbor discovered Mr. Lewis motionless on the porch of his home and alerted the police. Officers promptly responded to the scene, where they found the deceased with what appeared to be a wound to the right side of his face and additional scrapes about his body.

The District Medical Officer (DMO), examined the body and officially pronounced him dead.

The Crime Scene Unit (CSU) processed the scene and removed several exhibits, including a spent shell recovered at the location. A post-mortem examination will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death.

This investigation remains ongoing, and police are urging anyone with information that can assist to come forward. All information will be treated with the strictest confidence.

Contact Information:

Mesopotamia Police Station: (784) 458-5229

Criminal Investigations Department (CID): (784) 456-1810

Police Control: (784) 457-1211

The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) expresses condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Lewis.