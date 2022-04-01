NEMO to launch activities marking the 1st anniversary of La Soufriere 2021 eruption

The 9th of April, 2021 will mark one year since the last explosive eruption of the La Soufrière volcano.

The National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO) in collaboration with the University of the West Indies Seismic Research Centre (UWISRC), the University of Cambridge and the University of East Anglia will launch one month of activities to commemorate the anniversary and to continue to raise awareness of the risk and science associated with the La Soufrière volcano.

This launch will take place on Monday 4th April 2022 at the National Trust Building in Kingstown at 10:00 a.m. The feature address will be delivered by Prime Minister, Dr The Hon. Ralph Gonsalves. The welcome remarks will be delivered by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of National Security etc. Mr Hudson Nedd. Professor Richard Roberson, Geologist, University of the West Indies Seismic Research Centre will also deliver an address along with the Director of the National Emergency Management Organisation, Ms Michelle Forbes.

The month of activities will include a number of photo exhibitions and film caravans in the communities in the red, orange, yellow and green volcano hazard zones, Round Table Talks with Ministers of Government in key ministries that were actively involved in coordinating the response following the eruption of the La Soufriere Volcano, lectures with the students at the tertiary level institutions and other activities which targets primary and secondary school students.

NEMO Staff, Sub-Committees members and volunteers will also attend Thanksgiving Services at various churches throughout the country on the 9th and 10th of April, 2022.