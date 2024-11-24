NEMO Kicks Off Appliance Distribution to Union Island Homeowners

Distribution of Household Appliances in the Southern Grenadines

The National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO), has begun the process of distributing household appliances to home owners on Union Island.

The distribution of appliances forms part of the goverment’s ongoing rebuilding program, to restore lives and livelihoods, following the devastative impact of Hurricane Beryl, on July 1, 2024.

Stoves and refrigerators are being distributed to the first batch of recipients in the Southern Grenadines this weekend.