NEMO conducts emergency response equipment simulation exercise workshop

The National Emergency Management Organisation, the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency, and the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) is currently conducting a four- day Emergency Response Equipment Simulation Exercise Workshop as part of the preparedness programme for the predicted above-average 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season. This workshop which commenced on Monday 13th June, 2022, focuses on the critical and immediate actions to be taken to ensure efficient and effective emergency logistics coordination and management of essential relief items in a disaster.

As part of the workshop, national institutions involved in emergency response in the country, including security forces, cadets and personnel from various government departments were brought up to date on the role of CDEMA and its Regional Response Mechanism (RRM), WFP Caribbean, and the National Disaster Management System. This was done during a classroom session held at the Seventh Day Adventist Mission Conference Room on Monday 13th June, 2022.

On Tuesday 14th June, 2022, participants were engaged in a hands-on physical training on the set up of the Mobile Storage Units (MSU) donated by the WFP for use in future crisis following the explosive eruptions of the La Soufrière volcano and the use of the fire extinguishers. This training took place at the Decommissioned E.T Joshua Airport and will continue today Wednesday 15th June, 2022 with hands on training on the set up of the prefabricated offices donated by the WFP and the use of generators. This will be followed by the breakdown and storage of the Mobile Storage Units and the Prefabricated Offices.

On Thursday 16th June, 2022, the participants will engage in a debriefing and evaluation session which will be followed by the official closing ceremony and distribution of certificates.

Additional Information:

This workshop is one of several events taking place across the English-speaking Caribbean to prepare countries to meet the needs of impacted communities should disaster strike. CDEMA, WFP and partners like the European Union and USAID Bureau of Humanitarian Assistance continue to support the Government of St Vincent and the Grenadines and other governments to improve systems, assets, and human resources for greater climate resilience and in managing other types of crises.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predicts a 65 percent chance of an above normal 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season, with 14 to 21 named storms (winds of 39 mph or higher), of which up to 10 could become hurricanes (winds of 74 mph or higher), including 3 to 6 major hurricanes (category 3 or higher with wind speeds over 111 mph). Preparedness is key to meeting the needs of affected and vulnerable people following a major climatic event.