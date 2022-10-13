NEMO launches disaster risk reduction international day events

The National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO) joins the rest of the World in Celebrating International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction which is celebrated today October 13. This year the International Day will focus on Target G of the Sendai Framework: “Substantially increase the availability of and access to multi-hazard early warning systems and disaster risk information and assessments to people by 2030.” To commemorate the celebration, the National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO) launched a week of activities focusing on strengthening the Early Warning Systems at the national and community level.

The activities commenced with St. Vincent and the Grenadines participation in the ‘Early warning and early action for all -Focus in the Caribbean region’ Webinar hosted by the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR) Regional Office for the Americas and the Caribbean. During this Webinar, Director of the National Emergency Management Organisation, Michelle Forbes presented a Case Study on the Multi Hazard Early Warning Systems in St. Vincent and the Grenadines for 2020 – 2021. This presentation provided an opportunity to showcase St. Vincent and the Grenadines as a case study of the management of multi-hazards during the period 2020-2021 when St. Vincent and the Grenadines was impacted by the COVID -19 Pandemic, Volcanic Eruption, Floods and Hurricane Elsa. It was also an opportunity to understand the different mechanisms at the global and regional level that are being offered to advance Multi Hazard Early Warning Systems and Early Actions in the region.

The activities will continue with a national test of the Emergency Communication Network at 6:00 p.m. today. The National Emergency Management Organisation Emergency Telecommunication Operators in the various communities throughout St. Vincent and the Grenadines and other stakeholders will participate in this activity.

On Friday 14th October, 2022, the National Emergency Management Organisation will hand over Portable Handheld DMR Radios to the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Red Cross Society and conduct an Emergency Communication Training with its members. This training will take place at 9:00 a.m. at the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Red Cross Society’s Headquarters.

On Monday 17th October, 2022, the National Emergency Management Organisation in collaboration with the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Meteorological Services (SVGMET) will conduct a national test of the Common Alerting Protocol (CAP) System which allows Vincentians to receive standardized, accurate, up to date alerts from the alerting authorities such as NEMO and the SVGMET Services.

The activities to mark International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction will come to an end on Wednesday 19th October, 2022, with an Emergency Telecommunication Training for members of staff of NEMO and other stakeholders.

Source : NEMO