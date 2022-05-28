NEMO to hold Barrouallie community consultation on Monday

NEMO invites residents of Barrouallie and the surrounding communities to a meeting to be held at the Barrouallie Learning Resource Centre on the 30th of May, 2022 at 5:30 p.m.

The purpose of this meeting is to inform residents about the plans to build a satellite warehouse and emergency shelter at Barroauallie. Also, to discuss plans for preserving the petroglyphs.

The meeting will be addressed by the following individuals:

Honourable Orando Brewster – Minister of National Mobilization and Member of Parliament for Central Leeward.

Representatives from the United States Southern Command Office

Representatives from NEMO.

Residents are encouraged to attend this community meeting on Monday 30th May 2022 at 5:30 p.m. at the Barrouallie Learning Resource Centre.