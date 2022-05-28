NEMO to hold Barrouallie community consultation on Monday

NEMO invites residents of Barrouallie and the surrounding communities to a meeting to be held at the Barrouallie Learning Resource Centre on the 30th of May, 2022 at 5:30 p.m.
The purpose of this meeting is to inform residents about the plans to build a satellite warehouse and emergency shelter at Barroauallie. Also, to discuss plans for preserving the petroglyphs.
The meeting will be addressed by the following individuals:
- Honourable Orando Brewster – Minister of National Mobilization and Member of Parliament for Central Leeward.
- Representatives from the United States Southern Command Office
- Representatives from NEMO.
Residents are encouraged to attend this community meeting on Monday 30th May 2022 at 5:30 p.m. at the Barrouallie Learning Resource Centre.
Source :
NEMO