NEMO to hold community meetings in Union Island

The National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO) in collaboration with the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency Coordinating Unit (CDEMA CU) invites residents of Clifton and Ashton Union Island and the surrounding areas to a community meeting on Tuesday in Ashton at the Learning Resource Centre and Wednesday 5th June, 2024 at the Union Island Tourist Board Office. Both meetings begin at 5:00 p.m.

The purpose of the community meeting is to discuss the ongoing dry spell, the 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season, Geological Hazards, and the National Tsunami Program.

Residents of Clifton, Union Island and surrounding areas are asked to make a special effort to attend this community meeting on Wednesday 5th June, 2024 at the Union Island Tourist Board Office at 5:00 p.m.