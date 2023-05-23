NEMO to hold emergency response training ahead of 2023 storm season

NEMO TO CONDUCT EMERGENCY RESPONSE EQUIPMENT TRAINING WORKSHOP MAY 23-26, 2023 AS PART OF THE 2023 HURRICANE PREPAREDNESS PROGRAMME

The National Emergency Management Organisation in collaboration with the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA) and the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) will be hosting a four-day Emergency Response Equipment Workshop on the use and deployment of the emergency response equipment pre-positioned in the region.

The workshop will take place from May 23-26, 2023 from 8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. as part of the National Emergency Management Organisation’s preparedness programme for the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

The objectives of the workshop are:

To provide an overview of the roles and functions of CDEMA and its Regional Response Mechanism (RRM), WFP Caribbean and the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO).

To familiarize participants with the emergency logistics equipment pre-positioned in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

To provide practical, hands-on training on the unpacking, assembly, disassembly and re-packing of equipment.

To train a cadre of persons who can independently set up and maintain the equipment when deployed during a disaster response in St. Vincent and the Grenadines or the region in the event that it becomes necessary.

The workshop will include a classroom component which will take place on Tuesday 23rd and Friday 26th May, 2023 at the National Emergency Management Organisation Conference Room, Old Montrose, Kingstown.

Participants will also be exposed to two (2) days of outdoor hands-on practical training sessions that involves the inventory, set up, break down and repacking of the Mobile Storage Units (MSU), prefabricated offices and generators pre-positioned in St. Vincent and the Grenadines for future use. The hands-on practical training sessions will take place on Wednesday 24th and Thursday 25th May, 2023 at the Campden Park Playing Field.