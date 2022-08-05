NEMO to hold EOC Design and Management Workshop

The National Emergency Management Workshop (NEMO) will hold an Emergency Operations Center (EOC) Design and Management Workshop in NEMO’s Conference Room from August 9 -11, 2022.

This workshop will be financed by the EU-funded Caribbean Regional Resilience Building Facility, managed by the Global Facility for Disaster Reduction and Recovery (GFDRR).

The main objective of the workshop is to provide an overview of the functional design and organization of the Emergency Operation Centre that can be immediately applied to improve emergency preparedness, response and recovery for the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Participants will also be given the opportunity to use their knowledge to create a proposal for the functional design of the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) of St. Vincent and the Grenadines. During the workshop, participants will also:

Determine the EOC organizational structure based on current and future capabilities, plans, legal requirements and plausible risks and incidents.

Describe EOC situational awareness processes and needs to support leadership decisions and coordinate resources in support of a disaster response.

Determine ministry, agency and partner organizations that should be represented at the EOC for all hazards and specific incidents.

Describe the EOC design and requirements that would best support the preparedness efforts and the activation of the EOC for response and recovery from a disaster.