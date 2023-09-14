NEMO to hold Tsunami-Ready Communities Recognition Ceremony

St Vincent’s NEMO will hold a tsunami-ready recognition ceremony on Friday, September 15th, for the communities of Kingstown to Arnos Vale.

Hon. Minister Frederick Stephenson, Minister of Public Services, Consumer Affairs, and Sports (Member of Parliament for Argyle, one of the communities being recognized), will be the featured speaker.

Presentation of recognition certificates will be done by Hon. Benarva Browne, Minister of Urban Development, while presentation of appreciation certificates will be handed over by Ms. Houlda Peters, training officer, National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO).

The recognition ceremony will take place at the Beachcombers Hotel.