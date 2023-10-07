NEMO to host activities for International disaster risk reduction day

The National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO) is collaborating with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the Ministry of National Mobilisation, etc., the Sustainable Development Unit, the Forestry Division, the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Red Cross Society, the Ministry of Health, and the World Food Programme (WFP) under the EnGenDER Project, “Designing and implementing behavioral change communication activities and targeted advocacy campaigns at the country level across the EnGenDER countries.”

As part of this collaboration, a week of activities will be conducted in South Rivers during the period of October 8–13, 2023, to observe International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction. International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction will be celebrated on October 13, 2023, under the theme “Fighting inequality for a resilient future.”

The main focus of this week’s activities will be on behavioral change, with special emphasis on the vulnerable population. The activities for the week are scheduled as follows:

1. Sunday, October 8, 2023, Church Service: New Life Prayer Tabernacle Church, South Rivers 10:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m.

2. Monday, October 9, 2023: Social Media Blitz

3. Monday, October 9, 2023, Community Meeting, South Rivers Methodist School, 5:30 p.m.

4. Tuesday, October 10, 2023, Presentation at South Rivers Government School, 9:30 a.m.

5. Wednesday, October 11, 2023: Vulnerable Population Caregiver Training, 11:00 a.m.

6. Wednesday, October 11, 2023, School Safety Capacity Building, 9:30 a.m.

7. Thursday, October 12, 2023: Vulnerable Population Home Visit, 1:30 p.m.

8. Friday, October 13, 2023: Equipment Training and Resilience Fair, 10:00 a.m.

Residents of South Rivers and surrounding areas are invited to participate in these activities.

Additional Information:

EnGenDER is the Enabling Gender-Responsive Disaster Recovery, Climate, and Environmental Resilience in the Caribbean (EnGenDER) Project, which is part of the United Nations.

Development Programme (UNDP). The project currently has support from the Government of Canada. Since 2020, the EnGenDER project has been implementing initiatives in nine Caribbean countries to integrate gender equality and human-rights-based approaches to strengthen disaster risk management and build resilience to the effects of climate change.

Source : NEMO