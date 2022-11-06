NEMO, UNDRR, IFRC to hold ‘early warning systems’ workshop in Bequia

IMPLEMENTATION OF RISK AND EARLY WARNING SYSTEMS PERCEPTION WORKSHOPS – BEQUIA 7TH – 8TH NOVEMBER 2022.

The United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR) has partnered with the National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO), the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) and St. Vincent and the Grenadines Red Cross Society to implement a Risk and Early Warning Systems Perception Workshop for the island of Bequia.

As part of this initiative, two workshops will be held at the Spring Hotel in Bequia next week. A Capacity Building Sensitisation Workshop on Monday 7th November 2022 and a Risk and Early Warning Systems Perception Workshop on Tuesday, November 8, 2022.

The main objective of the Capacity Building Sensitisation Workshop is to share new and existing community tools and methodologies with members of the Bequia Community and to promote awareness of their application in projects and programmes. The workshop will encourage the sharing of experiences and good practices among the participants. Ultimately, this workshop will enhance community knowledge for improved risk perception and the effectiveness of early warning systems. The Capacity Building Sensitisation Workshop will be facilitated by St. Vincent and the Grenadines Red Cross Society.

On Tuesday 8th November, representatives from Government and Non-Governmental organisations will journey to Bequia to participate in the Risk and Early Warning Systems Perception Workshop. This workshop will bring together local authorities and community members to increase understanding of risk and early warning systems perceptions of institutions and communities. This will facilitate increased engagement and use of Multi-Hazard Early Warning Systems by stakeholders and practitioners.

This workshop is conceived as a participatory instrument to be used by public officials and authorities in local and national government agencies to assess Risk and Early Warning Systems perception from an integrated perspective. The workshop aims to implement a multi-level and multi-scale self-evaluation dialogue that will empower stakeholders to quantitatively assess resilience parameters based on information received from community members and the local authorities.