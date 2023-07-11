NEMO’s inventory control workshop helps St Lucia’s District Disaster Committees

District Disaster Committee members from various constituencies participated in an inventory management workshop facilitated by the Supplies Committee of the National Emergency Management Organisation [NEMO].

The workshop aims to improve the management practices and familiarize District Disaster Committee members with the resources and tools used by the Supplies Committee to manage inventory.

Efficient management and coordination of inventory meant for emergency use by households and communities impacted by a hazard increases their chances of survival and improves the effectiveness of a pre and post-disaster response by a District Disaster Committee and the NEMO.