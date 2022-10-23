Netball Americas’ president Bridgette Adams impressed by team SVG

Netball Americas president impressed with Team St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Newly elected president of Netball Americas Dr Bridgette Adams expressed her satisfaction with the level of netball played by St. Vincent and the Grenadines at the just concluded Netball World Cup Regional Qualifiers, which was played at the National Indoor Sports Centre in Kingston, Jamaica from October 16 – 22, 2022.

Speaking in an interview with sports journalist Robertson Henry on Saturday at the National Indoor Sports Centre, Dr Adams spoke of her observation of Team St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Eight countries contested the qualifiers namely Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Grenada, Saint Lucia, the USA, the Cayman Islands, Trinidad and Tobago, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Jamaica, the world ranked number three, participated to gain ranking points.

Of the eight competing countries, Trinidad and Tobago and Barbados qualified with 14 and 12 points each respectively, while St. Vincent and the Grenadines placed third with 10 points.