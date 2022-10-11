Antigua’s PM Gaston Browne to be featured in Netflix documentary

Caribbean people will recognize a familiar face in a Netflix documentary on climate change. That’s Gaston Browne, premier of Antigua and Barbuda.

The Netflix film “documents the gruelling journey of small island states dealing with the varied and deeply troubling issues of climate change,” according to a media release.

A documentary called “1.5” is said to have begun in 2021.

Filming began as the United Nations Climate Change Conference 2021 in Glasgow, otherwise known as COP26, approached.

When Browne visited New York for the UN General Assembly, he took time out of his busy schedule to share his insights with the crew.

Small states’ climate justice will be revealed behind closed doors in the film.

Browne – who is also Chair of the Alliance of Small Island States (AOSIS) and Co-Chair of the UN expert panel on the MVI – also spoke with The New York Times about climate change.

As COP27 convenes in Egypt in November, final stages of filming will begin for the Netflix production due to be released in 2024.

