New access point to GHS and Grammer School as of 21 Feb.

The Traffic Department of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) wishes to inform the general public of the access route change to the GHS/ Grammer School.

As of Monday, February 21, 2022, between the hours of 7:00 a.m and 9:00 a.m, all motorists travelling from Kingstown and the surrounding areas to take their child/wards to St. Vincent and the Grenadines Grammar or the Girls High School presently located in Arnos Vale at the decommissioned E.T Joshua Airport are kindly asked to travel to the roundabout, take a right, and travel to the gate located opposite C.K Greaves Supermarket in Arnos Vale, where you will take a left, enter, and proceed to the schools to drop off your child/wards.

Motorists travelling along the Vigie Highway from Mesopotamia, Belair, and surrounding areas are also advised to enter at the said gate opposite C.K Greaves Supermarmarket.

All other traffic in the area remains the same.

Head of the Traffic Department, Superintendent Kenneth John thanks the general public for their continued support in the quest to ease the traffic congestion and to keep the roads of St. Vincent and the Grenadines safe.