SVG to combat Non-Communicable Diseases with new hospital facility

New Hospital Project to Transform Healthcare Services in St. Vincent and the Grenadines

The Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves has announced the commencement of a long-awaited hospital project that promises to significantly enhance healthcare services in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Simone Keizer-Beache, emphasised the importance of the Acute Referral Hospital, stating, “We started working on the location of the hospital back in 2014 under the Availability Reduction Project. Over the past 11 years, our needs and infrastructure have evolved, and this new facility is designed to address those changing needs.”

The primary focus of the new hospital will be on tackling non-communicable diseases (NCDs), a major health challenge in the region. “The facility will provide specialized services in cardiology, dialysis, and urology,” said Dr. Keizer-Beache. “We will also host visiting surgical teams, reducing the need for patients to travel abroad for treatment.”

In addition to specialized care, the hospital aims to improve efficiencies across the healthcare system. “This hospital is not just a building; it represents a comprehensive approach to strengthening our healthcare services,” Dr. Keizer-Beache added. “We are committed to creating a facility that not only houses state-of-the-art medical equipment but also fosters effective management and service delivery.”

Dr. Beache was speaking at the signing ceremony earlier today, also present was Minister of Health, Wellness and the Environment, Hon. Jimmy Prince, Minister of Education Hon. Curtis King, Ambassador of the Republic of China on Taiwan Her Excellency Fiona Fan and other officials from the ministry of health.