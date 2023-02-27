New airline announcements are expected this year — Beache﻿

Head of the Tourism Authority Glen Beache says they are still in contact with several other airlines to negotiate, as American Airlines is set to begin daily flights to the island on Friday.

Beache on Monday, July 27, said he knows a lot of people are waiting on JetBlue and WestJet, but it’s problematic and not as easy as people think it is.

“I want people to remember something: SVG is up against every other international airport in North America, and I don’t think people sometimes realize that and understand that this is not as easy as flagging down a van; it’s a cutthroat industry.”

“We’ll probably have one or two more announcements to make about new airlines sometime this year, but we wait to make sure that the airlines can make these announcements before we do.”

St. Vincent is currently served by Caribbean Airlines, Virgin Atlantic, American Airlines, Conviasa, and on a seasonal basis by Air Canada.

The Argyle International Airport opened in 2017.