New Apostolic Nuncio appointed to SVG, other Caribbean islands

The Roman Catholic Church has appointed Archbishop Santiago de Wit Guzmán as its diplomatic representative in several Caribbean countries including St Vincent and the Grenadines.

He replaces Nigerian Fortunatus Nwachukwu, who was appointed Permanent Observer of the Holy See to the United Nations last year.

His residence will be at The Vatican’s diplomatic residence in Port of Spain.

He was previously the apostolic nuncio to the Central African Republic and Chad and is currently the Titular Archbishop of Gabala.

The 57-year-old Apostolic Nuncio will also serve Trinidad and Tobago, Antigua and Barbuda, Belize, Grenada, the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Suriname, and as Apostolic Delegate to the Antilles.