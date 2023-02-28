New born baby found discarded in gift bag at Mahaicony, Guyana

A newborn baby boy was discovered abandoned in Recess, Mahaicony, Guyana, yesterday.

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) stated that it got information that the child was found at a beachfront region.

Bystanders guided police to the child’s location when they arrived, and Sergeant Williams rushed into action to take him from the present bag he had been placed in.

Officers brought the baby, who was still attached by the umbilical cord, to Mahaicony Public Hospital for treatment.

According to GPF, medical checks revealed that the youngster was in good health, and he was admitted to the Maternity Unit for additional observation.