New divisional headquarters to be built in Gros Islet, St Lucia

Police operations in the island’s north are on course for a significant infrastructure upgrade.

On September 30, Prime Minister Hon. Philip J. Pierre signed an XCD $35 million dollar Built Own Lease Transfer [BOLT] agreement with the National Insurance Property Development & Management Company LTD [NIPRO] to commence construction of a new Divisional Headquarters in Gros – Islet.

The Pierre Administration’s BOLT agreement with NIPRO is the largest investment project for the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force in recent years.