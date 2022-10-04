New divisional headquarters to be built in Gros Islet, St Lucia

Police operations in the island’s north are on course for a significant infrastructure upgrade.
On September 30, Prime Minister Hon. Philip J. Pierre signed an XCD $35 million dollar Built Own Lease Transfer [BOLT] agreement with the National Insurance Property Development & Management Company LTD [NIPRO] to commence construction of a new Divisional Headquarters in Gros – Islet.
The Pierre Administration’s BOLT agreement with NIPRO is the largest investment project for the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force in recent years.
