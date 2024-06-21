New Executive Elected for Union Island District Disaster Committee

NEW MEMBERS ELECTED TO SERVE ON THE UNION ISLAND DISTRICT DISASTER COMMITTEE

A total of twelve persons were elected to serve on the new executive of the Union Island District Disaster Committee during a meeting held on Thursday 13th June, 2024 at the Ashton Learning Resource Centre.

The members of the new executive of the Union Island District Disaster Committee are as follows:

Monifa Chambers Webb – Chairperson

Abdon Whyte -Vice Chairperson

Rasheda Baptiste – Secretary

Shevorn Scrubb – Assistant Secretary

Sherma Selby-Adams – Treasurer

Wanda Stewart – Assistant Treasurer

Stephanie Browne – P.R.O

Other committee members:

Stanford Coy

Anthoy Alexander

MUFF

The meeting to elect members to serve on the new executive of the Union Island District Disaster Committee was the final activity under the Multi-Hazard Public Awareness Week of Activities which was launched in Union Island on the 3rd of June, 2024. These activities were conducted by the National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO) in collaboration the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency Coordinating Unit and the Building the Resilience of the CARIFORUM States to Disaster Risks and Climate Change Impacts (BRICS) 11th EDF.

Additional Information

The District Disaster Committee is a dedicated group of volunteers or central body with the responsibility for the coordination and execution of disaster risk reduction activities at the community level. The committee functions mainly to prepare communities for the impact of hazards, enhancing their capacity to react promptly to save lives and protect property, and to coordinate the activities for assistance, prior to, during, and after the impact of a hazard.

The members of the District Disaster Committee work collaboratively with the National Emergency Management Organiastion (NEMO) and are expected to provide support to manage local emergencies before interventions by the NEMO.