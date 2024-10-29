New Facility User Fee of US$5.00 for Non-National Visitors

The Management of the National Parks, Rivers and Beaches Authority (NPRBA) informs the general public of the Revised Facility User Fee for non-national visitors.

Effective October 1st, 2024, all non-national visitors will be required to pay a Facility User Fee of US$5.00.

Facility User Fee for national and Caribbean visitors remain unchanged at EC$5.00. The NPRBA extends sincere appreciation for your continued patronage and support in conserving nature and sustaining life.

Additionally, we wish all Vincentians a joyful Independence Day as we celebrate 45 years of nationhood together.