The new acute referral hospital in Arnos Vale, St Vincent, will be built by a local workforce comprising 350 individuals.

The preliminary efforts regarding the healthcare facility began at the start of this year, with an anticipated completion period of 32 months.

Fiona Huei-chun Fan, the Ambassador of Taiwan to St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG), articulated that infrastructure development constitutes a pivotal element of the 43-year relationship between the two nations, emphasising that the hospital represents more than a significant financial commitment.

“Our objective is to create job opportunities and facilitate the training of proficient workers in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.” I wish to underscore that our hiring practices are strictly limited to local workers. No personnel from foreign nations”.

The construction project, valued at $110 million, will be undertaken by the Overseas Engineering and Construction Company (OECC), based in Taiwan.