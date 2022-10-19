New JANAAC accreditation will benefit regional food manufacturers

The Jamaica National Agency for Accreditation (JANAAC) is encouraging food certification bodies to get accredited under its new accreditation scheme, the United States Food and Drug Administration Accredited Third-Party Certification Program (FDA TPP), to facilitate market access for regional manufacturers producing food for export to the United States (US).

On June 14, 2022, JANAAC, an agency of the Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce (MIIC) was recognised as an accreditation body by the US FDA under the Accredited Third-Party Certification Program which enables the Agency to accredit food certification bodies to conduct FDA audits and certify food facilities.

Speaking in Kingston at the JANAAC FDA Recognition Ceremony, Senator the Honourable Aubyn Hill, Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce, underscored to the business community that while the Ministry is working to create the best environment to increase exports, businesses also need to fine-tune their operations to give themselves the best chance in the very competitive international marketplace. He further stated, “Accreditation is a critical part of the equation, as it brings with it the assurance that products and processes meet prevailing international industry standards and best practices.”

Sharonmae Shirley, Chief Executive Officer of JANAAC, noted, “JANAAC’s accreditation of certification bodies to the US FDA TPP creates tremendous game-changing opportunities for regional manufacturers to penetrate global markets in which voluntary and mandatory technical regulations and standards are introduced by countries to safeguard consumers.”

According to World Integrated Trade Solution statistics, in 2020 the United States of America (USA) imported food and vegetables valued at over US$50 billion from the Caribbean and Latin America. However, some of the imported foods are on the FDA Food Traceability List, to prevent or minimise outbreaks of foodborne illnesses. To keep consumers safe, the FDA may request certification from manufacturers before the products enter the US.

Once accredited, certification bodies across the region will issue certifications to manufacturers of food for animal and human consumption. Certification bodies accredited under this scheme will also be responsible for reporting to the FDA when conditions at food facilities pose a health risk and are in breach of the FDA food safety requirements.

Regional manufacturers and producers, especially small and medium sized entities, will be the major beneficiaries of this initiative. Certificates received from JANAAC-accredited certification bodies can be used for expedited entry of food products into the United States once deemed eligible to participate in the Voluntary Qualified Importer Program (VQIP).

The FDA TPP accreditation will assure importers and consumers in the United States that foods imported from regional manufacturers are of good quality and are free from foodborne pathogens that can lead to illness as they were produced in facilities that meet established quality requirements.

JANAAC is one of four FDA-recognised accreditation bodies and the only accreditation body with the approval to accredit certification bodies for ten (10) of the eleven (11) possible scopes in the program: Acidified Foods (A.F.), Dietary Supplements, Juice Hazard Analysis and Critical Control

Points (Juice HACCP), Low-Acid Canned Foods (LACF), Medicated Feed Current Good Manufacturing Practices (Medicated Feed CGMPs), Preventive Controls for Animal Food (PCAF), Preventive Controls for Human Food (PCHF), Produce Safety, Seafood Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points (Seafood HACCP) and Shell Eggs.

The Agency is the only recognised accreditation body whose scope of authority includes Medicated Feed CGMPs and Shell Eggs. No accreditation body is yet recognised with the authority to accredit certification bodies with the ability to conduct safety audits for Infant Formula.

The Jamaica National Agency for Accreditation (JANAAC) delivers world-class accreditation services to conformity assessment bodies (CABs), such as laboratories, inspection bodies and certification bodies clients in ten (10) CARICOM states. The Agency also provides technical training for assessors and personnel within the conformity assessment system. JANAAC is the only internationally recognised accreditation body in the English-speaking Caribbean and is a signatory to the International Laboratory Accreditation Cooperation (ILAC) Mutual Recognition Arrangement (MRA) and the Inter-American Accreditation Cooperation (IAAC) Multilateral Recognition Arrangement (MLA).