New medical school ACSOM will open in Portsmouth, Dominica

In August, a new medical school is anticipated to begin operations in Portsmouth, Dominica. The new medical school will launch in the town of Picard, according to Carey James, president of the American Canadian School of Medicine (ACSOM).

According to reports, Ross University School of Medicine will be replaced with this institution (RUSM). RUSM announced in August 2018 that it would stop doing business in Dominica and begin doing business in Barbados in January 2019.

The American Canadian School of Medicine will officially open for orientation on August 14 if everything goes according to plan, he said.

“After we learn of those accreditation decisions, we can actually start enrolling students,” said the representative, “We have two crucial accreditation visits coming up at the end of April and the beginning of May.”

James claims that the institution began accepting applications last week. They can be seen on the school’s website, www.acsom.edu.dm.

The American Canadian School of Medicine, of which he said, was quite proud of its curriculum and the training it would be able to offer, was represented by that name. The teaching method is mostly small group-centered, physician-led, and involves groups of 10 students.

Through a clinically integrated curriculum, a sizable network of teaching hospitals, a vibrant international student environment, traveling faculty from top U.S. medical schools like Yale and Penn State, and integrated preparation for the U.S. and Canadian licensing exams, ACSOM maintains a strong commitment to training excellent physicians.

