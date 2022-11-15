New Montrose resident Clive Wiseman pleads not guilty to charges

On 12.11.22 police arrested and charged Clive Wiseman, 55 year old Mason of New Montrose with the offences of Theft and Damage to Property.

According to the investigations, the accused allegedly stole one (1) iPhone 6 plus valued at $2,000.00 ECC, one (1) Digicel SIM card valued at $35.00 ECC, one (1) T-Mobile SIM card valued at $50.00 USD and one (1) black leather phone case valued $20.00 USD – total value $2,035.00 ECC and $70.00 USD, the property of a 30-year-old Compliance Manager of Campden Park.

Wiseman was also charged with damaging one (1) iPhone 6 Plus by pounding the same with an unknown object. The incident occurred on 11.11.22 between 8:00 p.m and 9:00 p.m between Stoney Grounds and Old Montrose.

Wiseman appeared at the Kingstown Magistrate Court on 14.11.22 to answer the charges and pleaded not guilty. Station bail continues and the matter was adjourned to 14.02.23.

Source : RSVGPF