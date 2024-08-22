New online school offers second chance at higher education

Unlocking Tomorrow’s Potential Today: New Online Learning Institution Gives a Second Chance At Higher Education

Innovation Qube Caribbean Ltd. (IQ Caribbean) is encouraging secondary school graduates and individuals with no formal education to continue their higher learning journey.

The education institution recently launched its pioneering online learning platform dedicated to bringing high-quality, flexible, and affordable college-level education to Saint Lucians and the wider Caribbean.

“It is crucial to remind students that education does not end after secondary school. Whether you didn’t get the grades or cannot afford traditional college, there are other learning options available to you,” says a Representative at IQ Caribbean Ltd.

“To climb the corporate ladder or gain university acceptance, CXCs/CSECs are no longer sufficient. We offer college-level education coupled with practical job experience.”

The Saint Lucia-based company also caters to those who may not have completed secondary school or employees seeking formal qualifications while continuing to work.

“Our online programme offers Level 2-Level 3 courses in Marketing, Communications, Customer Service, and Business Management all for one tuition fee. Included in the programme is soft skills training like critical thinking, ICT training, and job interview preparation.”

“The IQ Caribbean programme encompasses three phases: the theoretical approach, guiding students through course material via textbooks, videos, and assignments; the practical approach, involving hands-on simulations to deepen the understanding of learned concepts; and the final phase, a job simulation with TVET, forming the final assessment and CVQ certification.” The rep explains.

Students enrolling in the IQ Caribbean programme benefit from courses tailored to various learning styles. All students have 24/7 access to reading materials, self-quizzes, resources to support their learning journey, and one-on-one support from expert tutors.

“We foster an inclusive learning environment that encourages creativity, motivation, and collaboration. We understand that not everyone learns at the same pace or with the same methods. Our programme is designed to meet the diverse needs of our students, even those with no formal education, providing them with the knowledge and skills necessary to excel in the workplace, as entrepreneurs, or in further learning.”

“While there are no written exams in our programme, we offer practical assignments and other resources to ensure that students are learning and can apply the concepts in real-world situations.” The rep explains.

No face-to-face classes, Learn anywhere, Anytime, At your own pace!

In a constantly evolving world, higher education via online/distance learning has become increasingly vital. Higher learning institutions form the foundation for knowledge, innovation, and skill development, equipping individuals with the tools needed to navigate the complexities of our contemporary global society. As we stand at the forefront of a new era shaped by technological advancements, socio-political shifts, and global challenges, there is a growing need for institutions in the region that are adaptive, forward-thinking, and committed to inclusivity.

“Our virtual lessons allow you to learn anywhere, anytime, at your own pace. There are no live classes except if you request one-on-one tutor support. Our platform offers all the learning material needed to achieve the qualifications and our qualified tutors are available to guide you through completion.”

“Students have access to the programme for 12 months; however, we can apply for their CVQ assessment once they become competent at the CVQ level. For instance, if you meet the requirements for a CVQ Level 2 in Marketing, we can apply for you to be assessed and certified at Level 2 while you complete Level 3. Full-time students may complete the programme faster than part-time students, depending on the time invested in the coursework. There is no need to wait for others to get certified.” The rep explains.

After graduation, students will have opportunities for job placements, internships, and networking events to broaden their real-world experience and build professional connections.

“Our goal at IQ Caribbean is to produce graduates who are not only “book-smart” but also capable of contributing significantly to their field while being competitive for promotions and other opportunities. Upon receiving the CVQ qualifications, students can choose to apply for the CARICOM skills certificate, allowing them more regional opportunities.” The IQ Caribbean rep concluded.