New Regional Economical Agri-Insurance Programme

Launch of Regional Economical Agri-Insurance Programme (REAP)

Lynch Caribbean Brokers will launch a programme to provide agricultural insurance for farmers in the Region, particularly in the face of the impact of changing weather patterns on the agriculture sector.

The Regional Economical Agri-Insurance Programme (REAP) offers insurance products that provide direct payouts to cover production costs and business interruptions. REAP’s objective is to ensure financial resilience, bolster food security, and promote healthier dietary habits across the Region, which align with the key deliverables of the Caribbean Community’s Special Ministerial Task Force on Food Production and Food Security.

Expected to deliver remarks at the event are His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, President of Guyana and Lead Head of Government with responsibility for Agriculture and Food Security; the Hon. Mustapha Zulfikar, Minister of Agriculture of Guyana and Head of the CARICOM Special Ministerial Task Force on Food Production and Food Security; Hon. Saboto Caesar, Minister of Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, Rural Transformation, Industry and Labour of St. Vincent and the Grenadines; Mr. Joseph Cox, CARICOM Assistant Secretary-General, Economic Integration, Innovation and Development (EIID); and Mr. Damien Bowen, Managing Director, Lynch Caribbean Brokers.