New SVG Ham Radio Operators Celebrate Technician Class Success

August 30, 2024 was a happy day for the newest set of Ham radio operators in SVG, having successfully completed a Technician Class amateur radio course. The course participants included staff of the Teachers Co-operative Credit Union and a staff member from the NTRC.

The course included basic electricity, Ohms Law, antenna construction, amateur radio etiquette, and amateur radio allocations on the radio frequency (RF) spectrum among other study areas. During the practical session, the students made a delta loop for the 40 Meter band and while testing their new antenna, established contact with licensed operators in Barbados, St. Thomas, St. Lucia and SVG.

The leadership of the TCCU approached the Director of the YRM to have their staff trained as they recognized the importance of having a reliable back up communications system, should the phone system and internet collapse following a natural or man made disaster. Despite the fact that satellite communications is becoming the order of the day, like every good thing it also has its limitations, as heavy cloud cover or airborne volcanic ash can block signals between satellites and terrestrial stations/operators.

To ensure that its staff is ready to handle any emergency, as the hurricane season reaches its peak, the TCCU ordered and received a set of handheld radios to ensure that their key members can communicate with each other. The management of the TCCU wishes to thank the Ministry of Finance for granting the waiver of import duties and VAT for the importation of amateur radio equipment. Our customs tariff laws under exemption 13 (b) allows licensed radio operators to import radio equipment duty free.

All nine candidates surpassed the 80% pass mark, with two TCCU staff, Jozell Byron and Rohan Murray scoring 100%. According to course instructor Donald De Riggs – J88CD, the practical training will continue over the next few months with simulations and other outdoor activities to further enhance their antenna construction skills and to test these antennas to see which designs yield the best results. Besides being a leisure time hobby, amateur radio (ham radio) plays an important role in post disaster scenarios when the phone system collapses.

The other successful participants who have earned a Technician Class Amateur Radio license include Ronicia Douglas (NTRC), Roneisha Williams, Janelle Seales, Keshron King, Curtis Browne, Ivan Vaughn and Jave Martin, all from the TCCU. The test was administered by invigilator Marcellus Constance who is also the Technical Operations manager for the NTRC..

As the old saying in radio circles goes; “When all fails, amateur radio always saves the day “