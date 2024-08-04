New Tropical Disturbance East of Windward Islands

A tropical wave located a few hundred miles to the east of the Windward Islands continues to produce an area of showers and thunderstorms.

Earlier satellite wind data showed winds of 30-35 mph just north of the wave axis.

Environmental conditions appear generally favorable for some slow development of this system over the next week as the system moves quickly westward at around 20 mph.

The system is expected to cross the Windward Islands early this week and moving into the central and western Caribbean by the mid to latter part of this week.