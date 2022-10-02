New tropical wave emerges east of the Windward Islands

There are now two tropical disturbances being monitored by the US National Hurricane Center (US NHC), with a tropical wave located east of the Windward islands.

The NHC in its 8 am update on Sunday said shower and thunderstorm activity associated with a tropical wave located several hundred miles east of the Windward Islands has increased over the past day or so.

It said some gradual development of the wave is possible during the next few days while it moves generally westward at 15 to 20 mph.

The disturbance has a (low) 10 per cent chance of formation through the next 48 hours and a (low) 20 per cent chance of formation through the next five days.

Several Caribbean islands are already keeping close watch over this disturbance.

St Vincent and the Grenadines Meteorological Services in its last 72-hour weather outlook said on Sunday, warm conditions are anticipated but by nightfall a tropical wave inches closer to the islands. This wave is expected to affect SVG by mid-Monday.