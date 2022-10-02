New tropical wave to affect SVG by mid-Monday – Met Office

St Vincent and the Grenadines met office in its 72 Hours Weather Outlook says on Sunday, warm conditions are anticipated but by nightfall, a tropical wave will inch closer to the island.

This tropical wave is expected to affect SVG by mid-Monday the Met Office stated.

Residents and motorists in areas prone to flash flooding or near rivers and streams should continue to exercise caution.

The NHC centre on Sunday said shower and thunderstorm activity associated with a tropical wave located several hundred miles east of the Windward Islands has increased over the past day or so.

Some gradual development of the wave is possible during the next few days while it moves generally westward at 15 to 20 mph, the NHC stated.