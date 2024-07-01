New Video Challenges Edmundo González Urrutia’s Coercion Claims

The president of the National Assembly of Venezuela, Jorge Rodríguez, showed this Thursday new evidence that confirms that there was no coercion during the meeting with the former opposition candidate, Edmundo González Urrutia, during his meeting at the Spanish embassy in Caracas (capital).

In this regard, he showed the video that González Urrutia recorded and broadcast on Wednesday from Madrid, capital of Spain, where he claims to have been “coerced” into signing the letter he wrote, recognizing the public powers of the Venezuelan state.

“In that video of González Urrutia there is something curious because he calls me, the president of the National Assembly, and recognizes that the president of the National Assembly is called Jorge Rodríguez. And refers to Delcy Eloína Rodríguez Gómez as vice-president of the Republic”, he said.

Likewise, he indicated that the video shows that the tone of the meeting was very cordial, which contradicts what González Urrutia said, who claims that the Venezuelan government exercised coercion against him.

Venezuela’s NA Denounces the Instrumentalization of Some Latin American Parliaments by European Fascism

The National Assembly (NA) of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela met on Thursday and approved the Draft Agreement in repudiation of the gross interference in the internal affairs of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela by a group of fascist MEPs from the European Parliament.

The first vice-president of the NA, Pedro Infante, stressed that the interference comes from a part of the European Parliament, formed by extreme right deputies from Spain, Germany, France, Hungary and Italy.

He referred to the Congress of Chile, which recognized Edmundo González Urrutia as president, and to a similar attempt in Colombia, promoted by the Democratic Centre, the party of former President Álvaro Uribe.

He said that we are in the presence of the use of parliaments controlled by the extreme right to attack Venezuela. He recalled that the European Parliament recognized in 2019 as President of Venezuela Juan Guaidó.

President Maduro Leads the National Council of Productive Economy

The constitutional president of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro Moros, led the National Council for Productive Economy “Chapter Export”, from Puerto La Guaira, with the aim of promoting various strategies, experiences, for the expansion and projection of the productive forces of the Venezuelan market in the international area, framed with the 7 transformations, the 7T that Venezuela needs.

In this high-level meeting, aligned with the policies of the National Government, in company with various authorities of the export sector, several proposals were presented that exalt and promote the vocation producing, export, oriented to the participation of national market players, in favor of the demands of the Venezuelan people.

The meeting is a space for gathering experts, actors of the export sector, aimed at uniting the collective effort to continue working the paths of the new Homeland and the new economic model.

Venezuela continues to profile itself as a stable economy, expanding, growing and diversifying the forces of the productive market, in order to consolidate a stable economy that generates wealth and lays the foundations for a «New Economy of the 21st Century».

Venezuela’s Public Prosecutor Opens Investigation Against Javier Milei for the Seizure of the Emtrasur Plane in Argentina

The Public Prosecutor’s Office of Venezuela has confirmed through the country’s attorney general, Tarek William Saab, spokesman for this entity, that he is processing arrest warrants against the president of Argentina for seizure of an aircraft from Emtrasur and violation of human rights.

On the theft of the aircraft (Boeing 747-300M), Saab noted that after flying from Mexico and being denied fuel loading on Argentine soil, the crew decided to fly to Uruguay, but was also denied fuel assistance, This caused them to return to Buenos Aires (capital).

In the Argentine capital, the authorities arrested 19 crew members, five of whom were Iranian nationals. And after a few months of the arbitrary arrest, they were released “under overwatch”.

That is, “they were literally kidnapped,” Saab underlines. The aircraft was subsequently restricted from flying, a procedure which was carried out by the national aviation authority with the international agency”.

With the collaboration of the Argentine government and through a federal judge, the aircraft was illegally transferred to the US, “with a flight plan for which they indicated an American registration and flag,” the prosecutor says.

President Maduro alerted UN about hiring mercenaries to invade the country

Through a statement issued by the Chancellor of the Republic, Yván Gil, it was informed that the President of the Republic, Nicolás Maduro, had a telephone conversation with the Secretary General of the United Nations (UN), Antonio Guterres, and alerted him about the attempts of external aggressions, through the hiring of mercenaries to invade the country and carry out assassination attempts.

Likewise, the Head of State pointed out that even through social networks, the collection of funds has been promoted to carry out attacks against the institutionality of Venezuela.

For his part, the UN Secretary General expressed that “the United Nations Organization has expressed its opposition to the application of the policy of regime change in any part of the world, as well as any action of intervention in internal affairs that affect the sovereignty and self-determination of nations”.

The communiqué indicates that both dignitaries agreed to support the consultations with different political, social and economic sectors promoted by the Bolivarian Government and agreed to maintain communication at the highest level.

