World Bank Funds Two New Wells in Overland, North Windward

NEW WELLS TO BE CONSTRUCTED IN NORTH WINDWARD

Two new Wells will be constructed in North Windward under the Volcano Eruption Emergency Project (VEEP), which is funded by World Bank. This is according to the Project Engineer Nerissa Fergus, who was addressing a consultation held in North Windward on Tuesday, November 26.

The Project Engineer said, “together with our partners at CWSA we are tapping into ground water source providing you the residents of North Windward with a continuous clean water supply even during the events of natural disasters, the project consists of the drilling of two new wells in Overland and treating and pumping water through newly installed pipe lines up to several water tanks that will be constructed over the course of the project.”

Fergus further noted that the residents of North Windward have since benefited significantly through the VEEP project.

“We have provided income support to over four thousand (4000) households affected directly by the eruptions. Over one thousand, six hundred (1600) residents of North Windward were recipients. In addition to the income support, the Ministry of National Mobilization also provided life skills coaching to over 600 participants in this zone,” Fergus explained.

Fergus, was at the time addressing a consultation to outline plans for the construction of permanent bridges in Noel and Overland.

The VEEP project is also responsible for upgrading all Satellite Warehouses in the area to ensure that there is accurate and current information on activities at the La Soufriere volcano.