New World Bank country Director for Caribbean countries visits SVG

The Government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) recently hosted the newly appointed World Bank Country Director for Caribbean Countries, Ms. Lilia Burunciuc, on her first visit to the multi-island nation.

Ms. Burunciuc, who arrived in-state on August 31, 2022, was accompanied by the Deputy Country Director for Caribbean Countries and Country Management Unit Operations Manager, Ms. Gail Richardson, and Senior Country Officer for OECS Countries (Latin America and Caribbean Region) Mr. Denis Boshkovski.

The World Bank team made several site visits pertaining to projects that are funded by the World Bank, and also attended several meetings with ministries, departments and implementing agencies to discuss the progress of said projects.

After participating in a presentation of concept designs for the new city at Arnos Vale, the team visited the intended site of the Arnos Vale Acute Care Hospital, which is located at the northern end of the decommissioned E.T Joshua Airport. The team also visited the coastal defence works at San Souci and Georgetown and the sites of installation of temporary Bailey Bridges in the North Windward communities of Overland, Noel and London (to be commenced) – which is a component of the Volcanic Eruption Emergency Project (VEEP).

The Arnos Vale Cute Care Hospital will utilize modern technology to provide enhanced quality care for citizens at an estimated cost of US$82 million, and a capacity of 134 beds. The Coastal Defense Works at San Souci (approximately US$3.2 million) comprise the construction of reinforced concrete X-Bloc armoured revetment, reinforced concrete wall, footpaths and access stairways along the sea front.

The two sites of Coastal Defense Works in Georgetown (approximately US$9.6 million) comprise of the construction of reinforced concrete X-Bloc armoured revetment, reinforced concrete wall, footpaths and access stairways along 624 metres of sea front at site 1A and 1,274 metres of sea front at site 1B.

The installation of temporary Bailey Bridges at Noel, Overland and London will provide safe passage for motorists and pedestrians at sites where road access is blocked by the overflowing of rivers during periods of adverse weather conditions.

Ms. Burunciuc and her team made a special request to visit the housing development at Orange Hill, although this was not funded by the World Bank. Several families from Sandy Bay were re-homed there after losing their houses during the April 2021 volcanic eruptions. This project was jointly funded by the Government of SVG and the Sayibaba Organisation (Pennywise) of Trinidad and Tobago.

During their visit, the World Bank team also met with the Prime Minister Dr. The Hon. Ralph E. Gonsalves to discuss matters regarding several projects; and also met with the Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Sustainable Development and Culture, Hon. Carlos James, and his team to discuss planned renovations to the historical site Fort Charlotte.

Ms. Burunciuc took up her post as World Bank Country Director for Caribbean Countries on July 1, 2021. Based in Kingston, Jamaica, she leads the implementation of the World Bank’s programme – which includes an active portfolio of 75 projects in thirteen (13) countries, financed by the International Development Association (IDA), the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) and various trust funds.

In a press release published in June 2021 on her commencement of duties, Ms. Burunciuc stated: “I am committed to working closely with our partners in the Caribbean, including government, private sector and civil society, to support the region’s green, resilient and inclusive recovery.”