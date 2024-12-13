Veteran Journalist & Media Pioneer Shelley Clarke Has Died

Shelley Clarke Dies

Veteran journalist Shelley Clarke, who served as editor and managing director of The News newspaper, passed away on Friday, 13 December, 2024.

Clarke, the founder of The News, also served as a broadcaster with NBC Radio decades ago, gaining recognition for his compelling commentary on netball.

Reports indicate that Clarke has been suffering from a heart condition for sometime now.

On Friday, Clarke’s previous employer, NBC Radio, issued the following statement.

The National Broadcasting Corporation, NBC Radio is saddened to learn of the passing of former employee, Mr. Shelley Clarke, who passed away earlier today. Mr. Clarke served in several capacities at Radio St Vincent & the Grenadines / 705 Radio and subsequently, the National Broadcasting Corporation. His most recent time with us was during the celebration of our 25th anniversary in 2011.

At the time of his death, Mr. Clarke was the Editor of The News Newspaper.