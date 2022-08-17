NFA competition sees Madalin Gibson win best female shooter

The National Firearms Association (NFA) held its annual Emancipation Shooting Competition on Monday, August 1, 2022, at the Arnos Vale Range. This is the second year the NFA is hosting the event and this year saw a larger participation according to range supervisor, Inspector Angus Morris.

The event, which is open to holders of licensed firearms, as well as police officers, is a sporting event which enables persons to handle their firearm efficiently while being rewarded for their performance.

“Everything about the competition is what we were expecting. It was competitive. We were expecting more persons to participate however, participation was more than last year’s.” commented Inspector Morris.

When the smoke cleared Kris Morris emerged the overall winner, followed by Damion Matthias and Ivo Carr in third place. There was also a prize for best female shooter which was captured by Madalin Gibson.

Inspector Morris, on behalf of the NFA and the rest of the organizing team thanks those who contributed to the success of this year’s event, including the donors of the prizes and the participants.

When asked what next to expect from the NFA, the inspector indicated that they will be preparing for next year’s competition since it is fast becoming a feature on the association’s annual calendar.