The US National Hurricane Centre (NHC) says Potential Tropical Cyclone Two can bring as much as 3 to 5 inches of rain to the island of St Vincent and the Grenadines.

In its 8 am update, NHC said the system is moving toward the west near 23 mph (37 km/h). A westward or west-north-westward motion is expected through Thursday.

On the forecast track, the system will pass near or over portions of the southern Windward Islands by tonight.

Maximum sustained winds remain near 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts. Slight strengthening is forecast during the next few days if the disturbance remains over water.

Conditions appear conducive for development if the disturbance remains over water, and it will likely become a tropical storm near the southern Windward Islands or while moving westward across the southern Caribbean Sea.

Despite the forecast for development, (NHC) says Potential Tropical Cyclone Two remains a poorly defined disturbance as it approaches the Windward Islands.

The system is currently located near latitude 9.5 North, longitude 56.5 West.

WIND: Tropical storm conditions are expected in the warning area in the southern Windward Islands tonight. Tropical storm conditions are possible in the watch area along the northeastern coast of Venezuela and nearby islands tonight, and in Bonaire by Wednesday evening.

The local Met Office has discontinued the weather advisory in its 6 am weather report.

NHC estimates 3 to 5 inches of rain for SVG from potential cyclone two