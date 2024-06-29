NHC expects Storm Beryl to reach Cat 3 near Windward islands

Tropical Storm Beryl is strengthening in the central Atlantic Ocean and is a major hurricane threat to the Windward Islands, but then faces an uncertain future in the Caribbean Sea as we also track two other systems in a busy end of June pattern.

Current status: Tropical Storm Beryl is centered more than 800 miles east of the Windward Islands. It’s moving quickly westward over the open waters of the central Atlantic Ocean. Beryl is quickly strengthening and is one of the strongest systems to pass through this area in June.

W​indward Islands danger: Beryl is now expected to rapidly intensify this weekend. The latest forecast from the National Hurricane Center shown below expects Beryl to become the season’s first hurricane and Category 3 or stronger hurricane over record warm late-June water before it moves over the Windward Islands late Sunday night or Monday with flooding rain, storm surge and damaging winds.