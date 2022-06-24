NHC says depression likely to form next week as wave moves westward

Depression Likely Next Week

A tropical wave over the eastern tropical Atlantic continues to produce disorganized showers and thunderstorms, according to the US National Hurricane Center (NHC).

According to the NHC’s 2 am update, environmental conditions appear conducive for development over the next few days, and a tropical depression will likely form by early next week as the system moves westward at around 15 to 20 miles per hour over the tropical Atlantic.

In 48 hours, there is a 20% chance of cyclone formation, and in five days, there is a 50% chance.