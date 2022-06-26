Shower and thunderstorm activity has increased in association with a tropical wave over the central tropical Atlantic, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) says.

NHC said in its 2 a.m. update that environmental conditions appear conducive to further development, and a tropical depression is likely this week.

On Tuesday, the system will approach the Windward Islands, and on Wednesday and Thursday, it will cross the southeastern Caribbean Sea. It is forecast to move westward at 15 to 20 mph across the tropical Atlantic.

The Windward Islands should monitor the progress of this system, NHC said.

The NHC says the disturbance now has a 40 per cent chance of cyclone formation in 48 hours and a 70 pe

NHC says Invest 94-L likely to become Tropical depression in 5 days