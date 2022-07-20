Nicaragua decorates PM Gonsalves with order of ‘Cesar Augusto Sandino’

Nicaragua’s President Ortega presented the Order of Cesar Augusto Sandino to Saint Vincent & the Grenadines Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves during a special ceremony marking the 43rd anniversary of the Sandinista Revolution on Tuesday.

“Ralph Gonsalves has dedicated his life to peace, integration, prosperity, and happiness in our Latin America,” Nicaraguan Vice President Rosario Murillo said.

“As a leader of the Caribbean people’s anti-colonial struggle, Gonsalves demands that the colonial states make fair reparations for the genocide of indigenous peoples and the effects of slavery in the Caribbean”.

In accepting the Cesar Augusto Sandino order, Gonsalves emphasized the good relations between his country and Nicaragua and urged Washington to change its attitude toward Nicaragua.

“I encourage the United States, a country with great achievements, to approach the Nicaraguan government and people with friendship. Is that so difficult?” Gonsalves asked.

As a member of the UN, my country subscribes to principles of international coexistence such as sovereignty, independence, and non-interference, which allow us to “walk as friends without subordinating one another.”

A U.S.-backed dictatorship led by Anastasio Somoza was overthrown by the Sandinista National Liberation Front (FSLN) on July 19, 1979. Students, workers, and farmers are commemorating this glorious day through parades and other events this week.