St Vincent Opposition party radio programs could soon cease

The flagship daytime political program of St Vincent and the Grenadines’ main Opposition party may soon be silent on the airways of SVG.

Nice Radio may take action as the possibility of another lawsuit looms.

On Tuesday night (22 March), Government Minister Julian Francis said he would be seeking legal redress for a statement made by activist Kenson King.

King on Wednesday 16 March through his statement implicated the Minister in alleged financial fraud. The statement was made on Nice Radio, the main conduit for Opposition programs.

Speaking on BoomFM on Wednesday (23 March), Proprietor Douglas DeFreitas said he does not believe in suing, but sometimes politicians believe people cross the line and would react.

Douglas said he is at the stage where something will have to be done.

“Am fed up; the only thing I can do is shut down every talk show on Nice Radio, that’s the only thing I can do. I am at the point where I am about to do that”.

“I believe that one of these days ill get up after praying carefully and say I am done with that. I’ll just do magazine programs and invite interviews where I can edit, etc”.

“I’ll close every talk showdown on the station because you cannot win in all of this. So the thing is whether those in authority are accommodative”.

DeFreitas says he has already banned persons from Nice Radio because he got tired of the same behaviour, and now he is adding more to the list.

“I have banned three persons from calling Adriana King, Kenson King and Luzette King”.

Nice Radio has faced multiple lawsuits over the last two decades. In 2018 DeFreitas threatened to shut down his radio station.

A frustrated DeFreitas at the time made the statement after Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves said he intended to sue Nice Radio and radio host Colin “The Hitman” Grahame for defamatory statements made by a caller to the radio station.