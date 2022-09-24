Nicolas Maduro: Imperialism Continues to Threaten Venezuela

“Imperialism continues threatening our homeland, imperialism continues arrogantly and arrogantly manipulating, trying to manipulate Venezuela and Venezuelans,” Maduro said during a speech broadcast through the state-run Venezolana de Televisión channel.

The president said that despite the threats, his country is still standing and that 2022 has been a year of progress.

“I call on you compatriot of the deepest Venezuela to consolidate 2022 as a great year of economic growth, economic expansion, social recovery and consolidation of the greatest political force that exists in Venezuela and Latin America,” he stressed.

Source: Telesurenglish.net

Foreign Minister Faría warns at the UN about the attack on international law

During his participation in the 77th General Assembly of the United Nations (UN), the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Venezuela, Carlos Faría, stated that the system of international relations, international law, the United Nations Organization (UN ) and everything that it represents, are today under permanent attack.

This was announced this Thursday through a post published on Twitter. «Under the guidelines of Pdte. @NicolasMaduro, we declare in this ministerial meeting that the system of international relations, international law, the United Nations Organization (UN) and everything it represents, are today under permanent attack”, He said.

“Today a new world is taking shape, a multipolar world, in which all States, large and small, are called to participate in equal conditions to make decisions that have an impact on the destiny of all our peoples”, the diplomat said.

Source: ultimasnoticias.com.ve

Venezuela’s Oil Minister Denounces Destruction of Monomeros Company

Venezuela’s Oil Minister Tareck El Aissami denounced the destruction of the Barranquilla-based facilities owned by Monomeros, a fertilizer company that President Ivan Duque (2018-2022) handed over to a director board controlled by the Venezuelan opposition.

Those facilities, which are part of the Colombian subsidiary of the Petrochemical company of Venezuela (PequiVen), were left “in rubble,” El Aissami said, and announced legal actions.

Assets valued at millions of dollars were lost due to the actions of the board of directors installed by former opposition lawmaker Juan Guaido, opposition politician Leopoldo Lopez, and then-President Duque. El Aissami also denounced that the facilities’ deterioration is such that it does not even allow the unloading of raw materials from a ship that arrived from Venezuela.

Source: Telesurenglish.net

Colombia-Venezuela Border Opening To Strengthen Both Nations

In comments to Sputnik news agency, Ángel Rodríguez, president of the Energy and Petroleum Commission of the National Assembly, said the human being needs to be the epicenter of the new stage in the relations of both countries.

On September 26, commercial activities, crossings, and cargo flow through the Colombian-Venezuelan border are expected to resume.

According to the Venezuelan deputy, “from the political point of view, from the social point of view, from the economic point of view, from the point of view of the quality of life of Venezuelans and Colombians,” such opening “will bear very important fruits due to the potentialities that arise from that border.”

Source: Telesurenglish.net

Lavrov Decorates Venezuelan Foreign Minister, Faria with Friendship Order

On Wednesday, Russian Foreign Affairs Minister Sergey Lavrov presented the “Order of Friendship” to Venezuelan Foreign Affairs Minister Carlos Faria.

“For President Nicolas Maduro’s administration, it will always be a pleasure to meet with the brother Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. From the headquarters of the United Nations, we review the extensive agenda of work and cooperation between our nations. We ratify the ties of friendship between Venezuela and Russia!” Faria said after the private ceremony.

Source: Telesurenglish.net

Venezuela Demands the US Not to Manipulate the Migration Issue

Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro demanded the U.S. President Joe Biden to refrain from politically manipulating the issue of Latin American migration.

“We demand that President Joe Biden not manipulate the issue of Latin American and Caribbean migration, and even less so with the issue of Venezuela, a country victim of the cruelest sanctions of the North American empire,” Maduro said.

“The campaign against Venezuela is brutal,” he recalled, referring to the transnational media misinformation about what really happens inside this South American country.

Source: Telesurenglish.net

The Venezuelan Government Rejects U.S. Report on Drug Producers

Venezuela rejected the U.S. government’s memorandum on drug-producing countries and condemned its interfering role.

“In this infamous publication the faithful fulfillment of the international commitments of the Bolivarian Government, whose tenor to address the ongoing fight against illicit drug trafficking has been under the foundations of the United Nations,” said the Foreign Ministry.

In a communiqué, the Venezuelan Government condemns that the U.S. intends to “persist in the imposition of extraterritorial policies”.

It is ostensible, he said, that since the expulsion of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) from Venezuela, the Venezuelan government achieved “with sovereign policies, the largest seizures and confiscations in history”.

Source: Telesurenglish.net

Venezuelan delegation and prime minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines review new alliances

The meeting was headed by the head of the Venezuelan delegation, Foreign Minister Carlos Faría, and the Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Ralph Gonsalves, at the UN headquarters in the US city of New York.

The Venezuelan diplomat shared on his Twitter account: “We held a fraternal meeting with the Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Ralph Gonsalves, @ComradeRalph. We reviewed the progress of cooperation between both countries and envisioned new strategic alliances for the development of our peoples”.

Source: mppre.gob.ve

Foreign Ministers of Venezuela and Dominica intensify comprehensive cooperation

At the meeting, Foreign Minister Carlos Faría, on behalf of President Nicolás Maduro, ratified the Bolivarian government’s willingness to contribute to the Caribbean country in the areas of energy and agricultural inputs, and expressed his gratitude for the solidarity and political support shown to Venezuela in recent years in different multilateral forums.

Source: mppre.gob.ve

Venezuela and Antigua and Barbuda strengthen ties to advance in the construction of a multicentric world

Carlos Faría, Foreign Minister of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, participated in a meeting with the Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda, Gaston Browne, to whom he expressed the willingness of President Nicolás Maduro to advance in the definitive construction of an integrationist, multicentric and pluripolar world.

Caracas and Saint John have strengthened their bilateral commitments in recent years, especially in the context of the integration mechanism of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America – Peoples’ Trade Agreement (ALBA – PTA) and the energy cooperation links within the framework of Petrocaribe.

Source: mppre.gob.ve

Head of the Venezuelan delegation to the UN meets with the Prime Minister of Saint Lucia

In the framework of the 77th session of the United Nations (UN), the Foreign Minister of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Carlos Faría, held a high-profile meeting with the Prime Minister of Saint Lucia, Philip Pierre, in which they agreed to continue deepening relations of brotherhood and complementarity.

The authorities evaluated the educational and energy cooperation agenda, ratifying the willingness of both nations to continue on the path to achieve the development and well-being of their peoples.

Caracas and Castries resumed friendly diplomatic relations in August last year, after Philip Pierre took office as head of government of the island state and withdrew this country from the so-called Lima Group, which former Prime Minister Allen Chastanet included, to join the political and diplomatic aggression against the Bolivarian nation.

Source: mppre.gob.ve

ALBA-TCP denounces British court decision on Venezuelan gold and hijacking of Emtrasur plane

In the context of the 77th session of the General Assembly of the United Nations (UN), which is being held at its headquarters in New York, United States (USA), the Minister of People’s Power for Foreign Affairs, Carlos Faría, led the 22nd Political Council of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America-People’s Trade Agreement (ALBA-TCP) on Friday.

In the concluding statement, the participating authorities denounced the pronouncement of a British court, which undermines the legitimate power of administration of Venezuela’s international gold reserves, and condemned the hijacking and attempted robbery by the US and its courts of the Venezuelan aircraft belonging to the Emtrasur company.

Regarding the circumstances surrounding the detention of the plane in Argentina, Foreign Minister Faría described as “distressing and irresponsible (the) action that could have caused a tragedy, loss of life and damage, as well as flagrantly violating the freedoms of the air; it is yet another plunder and illegitimate appropriation of Venezuela’s national assets”.

Source: mppre.gob.ve

Venezuela and St. Kitts and Nevis reviewed progress on cooperation issues

In the framework of the 77th Sessions of the United Nations, the head of the delegation of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela held a meeting with the Prime Minister of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, Terrance Drew, where they reviewed the bilateral agenda with the aim of further strengthening the ties of friendship and cooperation between the nations.

In this regard, Foreign Minister Carlos Faría stressed that during the meeting they also underlined the commitment of the Bolivarian Revolution to promote respect for the self-determination of peoples.

Source: mppre.gob.ve

Venezuela participates in ministerial meeting of the Group of Friends in defence of the UN Charter

The Minister of People’s Power for Foreign Affairs, Carlos Faría, participated in the meeting of the Group of Friends in Defence of the Charter of the United Nations (UN), in the framework of the 77th Sessions of the multilateral organisation.

The Venezuelan Foreign Minister stressed the importance of this organisation for the defence of the purposes and principles of one of the tools necessary to resolve today’s major challenges.

In his speech, the diplomat indicated that under the guidelines of President Nicolás Maduro, Venezuela warns the members of the group that the system of international relations, international law, the United Nations (UN) and everything it represents, are today under constant attack.

Source: mppre.gob.ve

Venezuela and Trinidad and Tobago strengthen cooperation ties during meeting in New York

In order to consolidate bilateral cooperation, complementarity and solidarity ties, the foreign ministers of Venezuela, Carlos Faría, and Trinidad and Tobago, Amery Browne, met on Wednesday in New York, United States, where they are meeting to participate in the debates of the United Nations General Assembly (UN).

At the meeting, the Venezuelan Minister of People’s Power for Foreign Affairs ratified to his Trinidadian counterpart the will of President Nicolas Maduro to strengthen friendly relations between the two Caribbean neighbours, he shared on his Twitter account @Fariacrt.

Source: mppre.gob.ve