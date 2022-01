Kingstown– Police have arrested and charged Niesha Richards 22-year-old Domestic of Fountain with the Offence of Assault.

According to investigations, the accused allegedly assaulted a 22-year-old Mechanic of Rockies by throwing hot water about his body causing Actual Bodily Harm. The incident occurred in Fountain on the 21.1.22

Richards is expected to appear before the Magistrate Court to answer the charge.