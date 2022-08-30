Nigel Blake, a former WEFM radio announcer, passes

Nigel Blake, a former WEFM radio announcer, passed away on August 30, 2022. Nigel Blake is the son of Pastor Verrol Blake.

This is the second death within the family In just over a month. Matriarch Norma Blake died on July 11.

For over 15 years, Nigel hosted WEFM’s Sunday morning gospel show “Lift Him Up”.

On Tuesday evening, Nigel’s brother Devon Blake told St Vincent Times that his brother had been battling cancer for over three years.

In a Facebook posting his brother Pastor Al Blake said;

“On August 30th, on a brilliant sunny day, Nigel took his last breath at the bedside of his family. His light has gone out but he will forever be that brilliant light that shines in our hearts. Forever smiling, forever “Lifting Him Up”.

Nigel had two daughters Rianna and Niesha Blake.