Nigel Huddlestone to Service as Supt. of Montserrat Police service

The Royal Montserrat Police Service welcomes Nigel Huddlestone who will be attached to the Service for the next 12 months as a Superintendent of Police.

Nigel is a serving member of the Suffolk Constabulary in the UK and has joined the RMPS as part of its continued development under an agreement between the RMPS and Suffolk Constabulary.

His remit includes assisting in the development of the RMPS’ drive to improve its delivery to the public. His attachment is part of an ongoing program supported by FCDO.

Nigel replaces Nicola Wallace who spent one year with the RMPS.

Source : Montserrat Police Service